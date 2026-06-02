Albany Park community demands answers after reported ICE detention

The Brief Witnesses say federal immigration agents detained a man near Kedzie and Lawrence in Albany Park Tuesday morning after what local leaders describe as an aggressive chase. The 33rd Ward alderwoman says agents allegedly threatened residents, used a taser during the arrest, and returned to retrieve a loaded magazine left at the scene. Community groups quickly alerted neighbors because several school graduations and field day events were taking place nearby.



Community members in Albany Park are demanding answers after witnesses reported a federal immigration enforcement operation that ended with a man being detained Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

According to 33rd Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodríguez-Sánchez, federal agents detained a man near Kedzie and Lawrence around 8 a.m. following what she described as an aggressive pursuit.

Witnesses who recorded the incident told FOX Chicago they saw agents point firearms toward residents during the operation. Rodríguez-Sánchez also said witnesses reported agents used a taser during the arrest.

The alderwoman said one of the federal agents allegedly left behind a loaded magazine and later returned to retrieve it.

"They were chasing an individual that was targeted. One of the vehicles crashed into another vehicle. There is video of officers threatening people there and we do have reports of a cartridge that was left behind by one of the officers and he came back to retrieve it," Rodríguez-Sánchez said.

Local advocacy groups and volunteer ICE patrol teams quickly alerted residents about the operation, according to the alderwoman. The alerts came as several school graduations and field day events were taking place in the neighborhood.

Rodríguez-Sánchez said the incident serves as a reminder that immigration enforcement activity remains ongoing in Chicago communities.

What's next:

The mayor’s office said it is aware of the situation and is closely monitoring developments.

The alderwoman said her office is working to identify and contact the detained man’s family.

FOX Chicago has reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for comment and has not yet received a response.