Dozens of cars smashed outside Amazon facility in Joliet

Dozens of cars were broken into overnight outside an Amazon facility in Joliet.

The windows of at least 30 cars were shattered between 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Joliet police.

Many of the victims reported that items were stolen from their vehicles.

Anyone who has any information related to these thefts is asked to contact Joliet police detectives at (815) 724-3240.

Joliet police is continuing to try to identify suspects.