Drive-by shooting leaves woman critically wounded in West Pullman

A 19-year-old woman was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday morning.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk around 12:30 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman when the shooting occurred.

Police say someone in a blue Dodge Charger pulled up alongside the woman and began shooting at her.

She ran into a nearby business where she collapsed. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The shooter got away. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.