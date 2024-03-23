Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting in North Lawndale

A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in North Lawndale Saturday morning.

Police say at least two people were standing on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road at approximately 3:28 a.m. when someone in a red minivan fired shots in their direction.

A 22-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the groin area. A 36-year-old woman was transported to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.