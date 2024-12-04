Driver airlifted after semi-truck crashes into south suburban home: officials

The Brief A semi-truck crashed into an abandoned home near 148th and Robey Avenue in south suburban Chicago. The driver lost control while eastbound on 147th Street, striking a power line, two garages, and the back of the house. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries; the house will need to be demolished. No other injuries were reported.



A semi-truck driver was airlifted to a local hospital after his vehicle crashed into a south suburban home late Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near 148th and Robey Avenue in Harvey.

Harvey police said the driver, who hasn't been identified, lost control while eastbound on 147th Street while attempting to turn.

The truck slid across a grassy area, striking a power line, two garages, and the back of an abandoned two-story house. The driver was airlifted and his condition is unknown.

The abandoned house will need to be demolished due to the extent of the damage, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.