Driver arrested after crash with ambulance in Riverdale

A man was arrested after a crash with a parked ambulance that injured two paramedics Friday in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

A vehicle rear-ended the ambulance at 9:33 p.m. while it was parked in the 13100 block of South Forrestville Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Two Chicago Fire Department employees were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, but their conditions were not immediately known, police said.

The driver was taken into custody, police said. The crash appeared to be alcohol-related.