Driver cited after fatal I-94 crash in Dolton

A driver was issued several citations after a man was killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 94 in south suburban Dolton.

A 20-year-old man was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion south on I-94 when he tried to take the Dolton Avenue exit from the second lane, Illinois State Police said.

The driver swerved to the right, missed the exit and the Ford rolled over in a ditch, state police said.

A 21-year-old man who was in the Ford was ejected, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another passenger and the driver did not sustain any injuries, police said.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving an uninsured motor vehicle, state police said.