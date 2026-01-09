Driver cited, hospitalized after crash involving ISP squad car on I-88

The Brief A driver was hospitalized and cited after a black Acura struck an Illinois State Police squad car and a Tollway maintenance truck on I-88 in the Chicago area. The trooper and maintenance worker were not injured; the driver received multiple citations, including a Scott’s Law violation. State police said it is the second Move Over Law-related crash of 2026, and the investigation is ongoing.



A driver is hospitalized and facing multiple citations after striking an Illinois State Police trooper’s squad car Thursday evening on Interstate 88 in the Chicago area, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on I-88 eastbound near milepost 135, according to Illinois State Police.

A trooper was stopped on the left shoulder with emergency lights activated while investigating a separate crash. A Tollway maintenance truck was parked behind the squad car to assist with the recovery of a vehicle involved in that incident.

Police said a black Acura failed to slow while negotiating a curve, spun out and struck the maintenance truck and the passenger side of the trooper’s squad car.

Both the trooper and the maintenance truck driver were inside their vehicles at the time and were not injured, police said. Both vehicles were damaged.

The Acura driver, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with injuries and issued multiple traffic citations, including a Scott’s Law violation, authorities said.

What's next:

State police said the crash is the second Move Over Law-related incident reported in 2026. Last year, 14 such crashes injured seven troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.