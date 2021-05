A woman was injured after crashing a car into several businesses Thursday morning in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

The 57-year-old lost control of her Ford Focus about 5:30 a.m. and crashed in the 3400 block of North Harlem Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, police said.

No one was inside the businesses at the time of the incident.