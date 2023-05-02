Driver crashes into CPD squad car in Gage Park

A driver has been issued citations after crashing into a Chicago police squad car Monday night in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The officers were driving southbound around 10:34 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Francisco Avenue when a vehicle traveling northbound accidentally struck their squad car, according to CPD.

The crash caused damage to the front of the squad car but no one was injured.

The driver was taken into custody and issued multiple citations, police said.

No further information was immediately available.