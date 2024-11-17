Driver crashes into parked cars after being shot on Chicago's West Side

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night on Chicago's West Side.

Police said the 18-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 100 block of North Waller Avenue around 10:08 p.m. when two people approached the vehicle and demanded his belongings at gunpoint. The offenders then opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

The victim fled the scene and crashed into several parked cars before coming to a stop. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

No one is currently in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.