Driver critically wounded in shooting on Southwest Side

A woman was shot while driving Monday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old was driving westbound around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 44th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police.

She was struck in the shoulder and back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.