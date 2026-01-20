Driver dies after car leaves roadway, hits tree in Chicago suburb: officials
WONDER LAKE - A 50-year-old man was killed Monday morning after his car left the roadway and struck a tree near northwest suburban Wonder Lake, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Howe Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Howe Road when it left the roadway, traveled through a field and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor, the sheriff’s office said.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.