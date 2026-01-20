Driver dies after car leaves roadway, hits tree in Chicago suburb: officials

The Brief A 50-year-old man died Monday morning after his car left the roadway and struck a tree near Wonder Lake, authorities said. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Howe Road when the vehicle traveled through a field and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, alcohol is believed to have been a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.



A 50-year-old man was killed Monday morning after his car left the roadway and struck a tree near northwest suburban Wonder Lake, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Howe Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Howe Road when it left the roadway, traveled through a field and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.