Driver dies in fiery North Chicago crash

The Brief A driver was killed in a fiery two-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Chicago. The victim died from blunt force injuries after one vehicle caught fire, authorities said. Police are investigating the cause of the collision and have not released the driver’s name.



A driver died in a fiery two-car crash Sunday afternoon in suburban North Chicago.

What we know:

The crash happened just after noon in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

When first responders arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage and one of which was on fire. The driver that was inside the burning car died at the scene, officials said.

An autopsy conducted by the coroner's office determined the driver died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash. Toxicology tests are pending.

North Chicago police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.

What we don't know:

The driver who died has not yet been publicly identified. Officials have not said what led up to the crash or the status of the other driver.