Driver dies from injuries after three-vehicle crash in Libertyville, police say

The Brief A driver has died after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Libertyville. The crash involved an SUV, a van, and a box truck at West Winchester and North Butterfield roads. The Lake County Coroner will perform an autopsy on the driver on Monday; no other injuries were reported.



A driver is dead following a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Libertyville.

The crash occurred at 11:46 a.m. at the intersection of West Winchester and North Butterfield roads, involving an SUV, a van, and a box truck.

The driver of the van was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to Libertyville police. His identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The Lake County Coroner will conduct an autopsy on the van driver on Monday, Oct. 28.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.