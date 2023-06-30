Driver ejected from car after striking semi truck on Dan Ryan Expressway

A driver was ejected from a passenger vehicle after rear-ending a semi truck on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday.

Illinois State police say the crash occurred at 1:15 a.m. near Taylor Street in Little Italy.

The striking car then collided with a concrete median before coming to a halt.

The driver was completely ejected from the vehicle and the passenger was partially ejected. Both were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the commercial semi reported no injuries on scene.

The roadway was closed during the crash investigation and was opened to traffic around 7 a.m.