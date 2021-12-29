Driver facilities to close for two weeks following COVID-19 uptick

Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that all Secretary of State departments in Illinois will close from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, 2022 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

All departments will not conduct in-person transactions – including Driver Services facilities. All departments and driver service facilities will reopen on Jan. 18.

"After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases," White said. "The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions."

White is encouraging the public to go online for services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following:

Renewing a license plate sticker

Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).

Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports

In addition, the drivers and vehicles services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793- 3722 or 217-782-7065.