Driver fatally hits person in the road on Chicago's South Side

An unidentified man was killed when he was struck by a driver in Morgan Park Monday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old man was driving a gray sedan northbound on Vincennes Avenue near 116th Street at 12"25 a.m. when he felt his car hit something in the road.

The driver got out of his vehicle and found a person on the ground. The victim suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the victim may have been lying in the road before he was hit.

No citations have been issued. Area detectives are investigating.