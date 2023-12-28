Driver flees the scene after striking another vehicle, causing it to crash into Chicago church: police

A church was damaged on Chicago's West Side after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

At about 10:50 p.m., the driver of a gray Dodge Durango struck a black Impala in the 4100 block of West Harrison, causing it to strike a church, police said.

The driver of the Dodge fled the area on foot.

Two occupants in the Impala were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.