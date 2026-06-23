Chicago Hounds celebrate historic championship season
CHICAGO - The Chicago Hounds have been celebrating ever since capturing the Major League Rugby championship Sunday.
The festivities continued Tuesday night at Reunion, where chef and one of the team's owners, Art Smith, hosted players and staff with a menu featuring Irish favorites, American beef and Southern cuisine.
The backstory:
The Hounds completed a historic season, finishing undefeated and winning the franchise's first MLR championship. The championship shield was on display alongside several individual awards recognizing player achievements.
Smith even commissioned Irish spice bags for the team's European players, a popular late-night comfort food in Ireland.
The Hounds' rugged, physical style of play — regardless of weather conditions — helped endear the team to Chicago sports fans. As the club dominated the league, attendance grew throughout the season and peaked during Sunday's championship run.
Players and coaches said they now feel a responsibility to help grow rugby's popularity in Chicago and across the United States.
In recognition of the championship, Navy Pier illuminated its Ferris wheel in emerald green to honor the Hounds.
Team members described the club's culture as humble and team-first, with little emphasis on individual ego.
Embracing Chicago's "City of Big Shoulders" identity, the Hounds even presented a lighthearted "Big Shoulders" award to one player during the celebration.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Joanie Lum.