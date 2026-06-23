Chicago Hounds celebrate historic championship season

The Brief The Chicago Hounds continued celebrating their first Major League Rugby championship and undefeated season Tuesday night at Reunion, where team owner and chef Art Smith hosted players and staff. The championship shield and individual awards were on display, including a lighthearted "Big Shoulders" award inspired by Chicago's nickname, while players enjoyed a menu featuring Irish, American and Southern dishes. The Hounds' physical style of play and championship run helped grow fan support throughout the season, and team members said they now feel a responsibility to help expand the sport's popularity.



The Chicago Hounds have been celebrating ever since capturing the Major League Rugby championship Sunday.

The festivities continued Tuesday night at Reunion, where chef and one of the team's owners, Art Smith, hosted players and staff with a menu featuring Irish favorites, American beef and Southern cuisine.

The backstory:

The Hounds completed a historic season, finishing undefeated and winning the franchise's first MLR championship. The championship shield was on display alongside several individual awards recognizing player achievements.

Smith even commissioned Irish spice bags for the team's European players, a popular late-night comfort food in Ireland.

The Hounds' rugged, physical style of play — regardless of weather conditions — helped endear the team to Chicago sports fans. As the club dominated the league, attendance grew throughout the season and peaked during Sunday's championship run.

Players and coaches said they now feel a responsibility to help grow rugby's popularity in Chicago and across the United States.

In recognition of the championship, Navy Pier illuminated its Ferris wheel in emerald green to honor the Hounds.

Team members described the club's culture as humble and team-first, with little emphasis on individual ego.

Embracing Chicago's "City of Big Shoulders" identity, the Hounds even presented a lighthearted "Big Shoulders" award to one player during the celebration.