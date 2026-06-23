Community leaders push back on public funding for Chicago Fire stadium at The 78

The Brief Community leaders from Chinatown, Bronzeville and nearby neighborhoods are opposing a new proposal to use public funds for the Chicago Fire's planned stadium development at The 78. Critics argue taxpayer dollars should be directed toward neighborhood needs and community investments rather than subsidizing a professional sports facility. The debate adds to broader questions about the role of public financing in major development projects and their impact on surrounding communities.



Community leaders are calling for a bigger voice in how public money could be used for the proposed Chicago Fire stadium development at The 78.

The backstory:

The coalition says it is not opposing the project itself. Instead, members say if taxpayer dollars are involved, the communities expected to feel the impact should be part of the conversation.

Community members held a virtual meeting Tuesday night to discuss a proposed TIF package tied to the stadium project. The group, known as CBA for 78, says it has concerns about redevelopment plans that could include public funding for infrastructure connected to the site, including a proposed underground parking facility.

Organizers say they want more investment focused on community priorities such as transit access, affordable housing, anti-displacement protections, public infrastructure and support for local businesses.

They also question why outreach has focused primarily on residents in the 3rd Ward, saying neighborhoods including Chinatown, Bronzeville and Pilsen could also be affected.

What's next:

The coalition is now requesting a meeting with city leaders, developers and the Chicago Fire to discuss the proposal and potential community benefits.

A representative from the Chicago Fire attended Tuesday’s virtual meeting and indicated a willingness to continue listening as discussions move forward.

Chicago Fire says it's already held 12 meetings with community members.