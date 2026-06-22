Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz charged after police recover stolen gun during traffic stop

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The Brief Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, transporting open alcohol and driving with an obstructed windshield after a traffic stop on the Southwest Side. Police said officers recovered a loaded Glock handgun reported stolen from beneath the driver's seat of Doyle's vehicle and determined she did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license. The charges come about a year after Doyle publicly mourned the victims of a mass shooting outside her River North album release party that killed four people and injured 14 others.



Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz has been charged after police said officers recovered a stolen handgun during a traffic stop last week on the city's Southwest Side.

Mello Buckzz, whose real name is Melanie Doyle, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of resisting arrest, driving with an obstructed windshield and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Mello Buckzz arrested after traffic stop

What we know:

The arrest happened around 7 a.m. on June 15 after officers in plain clothes driving an unmarked vehicle with visible police insignia, spotted a black Mercedes traveling eastbound on West 19th Street with what police described as an illegally tinted windshield.

According to a police report, officers pulled over the car near 1918 S. Rockwell St. While Doyle was pulling out her driver's license, an officer allegedly saw suspected marijuana inside her purse.

Another officer reported seeing an open bottle of Tito's Vodka on the front passenger-side floorboard.

Police said the 25-year-old Doyle repeatedly refused commands to exit the vehicle. A CPD supervising sergeant was called to the scene and ordered Doyle out of the car for 15 minutes before officers removed her from the driver's seat.

Before Doyle was taken from the vehicle, officers said they saw the barrel of a handgun protruding from beneath the driver's seat. Police recovered a Glock 43X pistol loaded with a round in the chamber and additional ammunition in the magazine.

According to the report, Doyle told officers she did not possess a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card or concealed carry license. Police said a records check confirmed she did not have either credential.

Investigators later determined the handgun had been reported stolen out of Bedford Park, according to the police report.

The vehicle, which police said belonged to Doyle, was impounded and the firearm was seized as evidence.

Deadly mass shooting at Mello Buckzz listening party

Dig deeper:

The charges come nearly a year after Doyle made headlines after a mass shooting outside her album release party in River North.

The July 3 shooting happened outside Artis Restaurant & Lounge, where Doyle was celebrating the release of her music, "HollyHOOD The Mixtape."

Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded when gunfire erupted into a crowd gathered outside the venue. Authorities have not announced any arrests in that case.

In the days following the shooting, Doyle publicly mourned the victims, describing them as friends, family members and supporters who had been part of her journey. She called the attack "senseless" and pledged to honor those who were killed and support those recovering from their injuries.

On Monday, Doyle was ordered to remain in custody after her initial court hearing.