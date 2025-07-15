Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz speaks out about deadly mass shooting outside her listening party

The Brief Local rapper Mello Buckzz expressed heartbreak over the mass shooting that killed four people and wounded 14 others outside her album listening party in River North earlier this month. She called the attack senseless, saying the victims were friends, family and supporters who had stood by her, and vowed to honor those lost and support those still healing. Chicago police are still searching for suspects after a dark-colored vehicle fired into the crowd; city officials have since closed the venue pending investigation.



Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz said her "heart aches" for the victims of a mass shooting that left four people dead and 14 others wounded outside her album listening party in River North earlier this month.

What we know:

Mello Buckzz, whose real name is Melanie Doyle, described it as a tragedy that struck her supporters who had stood by her throughout her music journey.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on July 3 near Artis Restaurant & Lounge, 311 W. Chicago Ave., where Mello Buckzz was celebrating the release of "HollyHOOD The Mixtape". Chicago police said a dark-colored vehicle drove past the location and opened fire into a crowd gathered outside before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.

"These weren't strangers. These were people I love. These were friends, family, creatives, significant others, and people who've been with me through this entire journey. What happened was senseless, and there's no reason a group of innocent people, mostly women, should have ever been targeted in that way," Mello Buckzz wrote in a social media post Monday night.

Two men, 23 and 25, and two women, 26 and 27, were killed in the attack. Thirteen of the 18 victims shot were women, many of whom remain hospitalized. Police have not yet determined how many shooters were involved but said shell casings from two calibers were recovered at the scene.

Despite being shaken by the violence, Mello Buckzz pledged to continue honoring those who died and supporting those still recovering.

"This moment is something that changed a number of us incredibly," she wrote. "Please continue to pray for the families and our community as we try to make sense of everything."

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling condemned the shooting as "deplorable and cowardly," while Mayor Brandon Johnson called for witnesses to come forward. City officials have since closed Artis Restaurant & Lounge pending investigation, and some local leaders are pushing for the venue to lose its license, citing safety concerns.

For now, Mello Buckzz said she remains committed to keeping the memory of those lost alive.

"I will continue to honor those we lost, stand by those who are healing, and do everything I can to keep their memory alive," she wrote.

Mello Buckzz reacts to mass shooting

What they're saying:

Read her full statement below:

"Last week, I hosted a listening party in downtown Chicago for a project I've been working on for three years, my first body of work built on real blood, sweat, and tears. What was supposed to be a joyful and peaceful night ended in heartbreak. As the party was wrapping up, a mass shooting occurred, where 4 lives were taken from us, 15 others injured with the majority being women, who came out to show love and support. These weren't strangers. These were people I love. These were friends, family, creatives, significant others, and people who've been with me through this entire journey. What happened was senseless, and there's no reason a group of innocent people, mostly women, should have ever been targeted in that way.

And while we can't say for certain what was in someone's mind or what anyone's intentions were, I do know this... I carry a heavy heart knowing so many lives were affected. My heart aches for the lives lost, for those who are healing from physical and emotional wounds, and for the spaces and spirits that may never be the same again. This moment is something that changed a number of us incredibly. I will continue to honor those we lost, stand by those who are healing, and do everything I can to keep their memory alive. Please continue to pray for the families and our community as we try to make sense of everything.

With all my heart, -Mello Buckzz"