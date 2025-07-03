Chicago mass shooting: 4 dead, 14 wounded in River North

The Brief Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting late Wednesday night in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. A dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire on a crowd near the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 11 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.



Chicago mass shooting victims

What we know:

Two men, 24 and 25, and two women were killed in the shooting. Fourteen others in there 20s and 30s suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals. They were as follows:

A 29-year-old man was shot in the forearm and is listed in good condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the foot and is listed in good condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was shot several times and is listed in serious condition at Mt Sinai Hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the hand and is listed in good condition at Mt Sinai Hospital.

A 24-year-old woman sustained was shot in the back and is listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the mouth and is listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the arm and is listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and is listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the hand and thigh and is listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and is listed in fair condition at Northwestern Hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the knee and listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh and is listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the shin and is listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.

Thirteen out of the 18 victims were women.

Police said no arrests have been made. It was not immediately clear how many people fired shots.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.