Chicago alderman wants restaurant shut down after deadly shooting, says owners were 'dishonest'

The Brief 4 people were killed and 14 wounded in a mass shooting outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge. It’s the second fatal shooting at the same address since 2022. Ald. Brendan Reilly is calling for the venue’s immediate closure, citing safety concerns and alleged deception by the owners.



A Chicago alderman is calling on the city to shut down a newly opened restaurant in River North following another fatal shooting outside the location.

The backstory:

The latest incident outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge late Wednesday night left four people dead and 14 others wounded. It’s the second fatal shooting at that address in recent years—back in November 2022, one person was killed, and three others were hurt outside what was then Hush Lounge at 311 West Chicago Avenue.

After the 2022 shooting, Hush was shut down when Chicago police and Ald. Brendan Reilly’s office issued a summary closure and revoked its liquor license, Reilly said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Reilly later put a moratorium on late-hour liquor licenses in the 42nd Ward, blocking a new nightclub from opening at the site. However, Artis recently opened as a BYOB restaurant.

What we know:

On Wednesday night, someone inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on a large group of people gathered outside Artis for a private listening party for Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the shooting, which left 18 people shot, four of them fatally. No one is in custody and Chicago police are still investigating.

What they're saying:

In Thursday's statement, Reilly called on the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) to immediately revoke Artis' business license and close the space, saying the owners were dishonest with the city about their plans for the venue.

"Despite early assurances from the new restaurant owner that this venue would support local artisans, foster inclusivity, and serve as a hub for connection, creativity, and joy—the owners decided to turn over their venue to promote a new rap album release," Reilly said. "It is clear the new operators were dishonest with the City about their plans for the venue and have now contributed to a devastating act of violence—just weeks after opening as a BYOB 'restaurant.'"

City leaders gave an update on the shooting during a press conference Thursday afternoon, where Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling confirmed a summary closure had been issued to Artis.

"It's still early, we still need to do a full investigation," Snelling said. "However, right now there is a summary closure. I believe that's the right thing to do at this very moment just to ensure that while we're doing this investigation nothing else happens. It's all a part of the investigation."

The other side:

Mayor Brandon Johnson struck a different tone than Reilly, praising Artis' owners for their "thoughtfulness" and defending the venue’s original purpose.

"What we do know about this business and this establishment, this was a business that, quite frankly, was a restaurant that was a safe space in particular for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, if I understand their structure, this was one of those 'bring-your-own' if you will establishments," Johnson said.

"So do we have an opportunity to look more strategically around how venues are rented out? Of course, we're always going to look towards finding ways in which we can ensure safety in all of our establishments. But I want to be absolutely clear that this was not a club, it was a restaurant. The owners have demonstrated a great deal of thoughtfulness around just their business plan and ideal and its motivation. And as a body of government, it's always useful for us to figure out ways in which we can innovate, retool or reconsider our approach to make sure that we do everything in our power to eliminate these types of incidents from occurring."

What's next:

Reilly said he and fellow Ald. Scott Waguespack have pursued an ordinance that would regulate events held at nightclubs, where owners "simply hand the keys to the promoters to do as they wish." He added that his office and Chicago police are now taking steps to prevent the venue from reopening following Wednesday night's shooting.

"We will continue to work closely with CPD, BACP and the Department of Law to use every enforcement tool available to ensure this business never reopens," Reilly said.