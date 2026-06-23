Chicago O'Hare Airport measles exposure: What travelers need to know

The Brief An international traveler who arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on June 17 has been diagnosed with measles, and health officials said the person was likely exposed to the virus outside the United States. The Chicago Department of Public Health identified a potential public exposure at O’Hare’s Terminal 5 between 5:50 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on June 17 and is working to identify close contacts. Health officials urged anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination status and contact a health care provider if they are unsure whether they are protected against measles.



An international traveler diagnosed with measles may have exposed others at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, according to city health officials.

The backstory:

The traveler arrived June 17 and was likely exposed to the virus outside the United States based on the timing of the illness, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The case was announced on Tuesday. Health officials identified one public exposure location: Terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport between 5:50 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on June 17.

The CDPH is working with health care providers to identify close contacts and determine whether post-exposure prophylaxis should be recommended for people at higher risk of complications from measles.

"Measles is highly contagious, but it is also highly preventable through vaccination," said acting Commissioner Fikirte Wagaw. "We are working quickly to identify anyone who may have been exposed and to ensure people have the information they need to protect themselves and their families."

Measles symptoms:

According to health officials, measles symptoms typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash that usually begins on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

Measles can also cause serious complications, particularly in infants, young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Health officials are urging anyone who believes they may have been exposed to review their vaccination status. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine are highly effective at preventing infection.

What you can do:

People who may have been exposed and are unsure whether they are protected should contact a health care provider to discuss vaccination or immunity testing.

Additional information is available from the Chicago Department of Public Health here.