Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side

A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side.

Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.

The suspect drove off and hit 6 cars trying to escape police. He then got out of the car and police chased him on foot.

Police arrested the man after catching him on foot.

Two weapons and narcotics were recovered and the driver is being charged accordingly.

Two victims went to an area hospital with minor injuries.