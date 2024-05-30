Driver flees the scene after striking 2 people, including 9-year-old boy, on Far South Side

Chicago police are searching for the driver who struck two people, including a nine-year-old boy, on Chicago's Far South Side before fleeing the scene Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were in the 12400 block of South Lowe when they were struck by an SUV.

The SUV was occupied by a male offender, who fled the scene following the crash.

The woman sustained an abrasion to her face and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition. The boy sustained an injury to his leg and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.