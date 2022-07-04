Driver flees scene of head-on crash that critically wounded woman in West Pullman

A woman was critically wounded in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was driving around 12:39 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Princeton Avenue when a dark-colored sedan struck her SUV head on, police said.

The woman sustained trauma to her body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, officials said.

The male driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.