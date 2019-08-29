Driver flees vehicle crash that kills 1, injures 3 on Near West Side

article

One person was killed and three more were seriously injured in a vehicle crash Thursday on the Near West Side.

A 1999 Pontiac Montana minivan was southbound on Halsted Street about 2:20 a.m. when it ran a red light at Madison Street and was hit by a westbound Toyota Camry, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old passenger in the minivan was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Three women in the minivan, 21, 32 and 27 years old, were taken to Stroger and Northwestern Memorial Hospitals in serious-to-critical condition but are expected to live, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

The minivan's driver, a female whose age is unknown, fled the scene after the crash, police said. She has not been taken into custody.

The driver of the Toyota, a 42-year-old man, and his passenger, a 35-year-old man, were treated on the scene.

Chicago police's Major Accident Unit is investigating.