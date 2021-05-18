Driver goes airborne after hitting wheel rolling down highway, video shows

It was a shocking sight for drivers Monday night on I-80 near Gary, Indiana.

A wheel came rolling down the highway in the east bound lanes near Grant Street. One driver avoided the wheel and then a semi-truck just missed it.

But a third driver was not so lucky. They hit the wheel head on, went airborne and rolled twice before landing upright.

No word on the driver's injuries, but the woman who captured the incident on video did post the following on Facebook.

"she walk out the car just had neck pain she had just got off work n was headed home. But I got her number I will check on her later today. Thanks for everyone concern…"

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP