Driver hits, kills woman in Chatham parking lot

A woman was run over and killed during an argument in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was arguing with someone when they got into a black sedan and drove into her just before 6 p.m. in a parking lot in the 100 block of West 79th Street, according to police.

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

The sedan was last seen driving eastbound on 79th Street.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.