Driver hurt after crashing into CTA bus stop in Englewood

A driver crashed into a CTA bus stop after failing to stop at a stop sign in Englewood Friday night, police say.

A 22-year-old man was traveling southbound on Racine Avenue at 11:30 p.m. in a Ford pickup when he ran a stop sign.

He struck a red sedan, occupied by a male driver, before hitting a CTA bus stop in the 6100 block of South Racine Avenue.

The 22-year-old driver was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.