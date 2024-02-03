Expand / Collapse search

Driver hurt after crashing into CTA bus stop in Englewood

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

Man injured in South Side car crash: police

A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a car crash in Englewood Friday night. The driver ran a stop sign, crashed into another driver and struck a CTA bus shelter before coming to a stop.

CHICAGO - A driver crashed into a CTA bus stop after failing to stop at a stop sign in Englewood Friday night, police say. 

A 22-year-old man was traveling southbound on Racine Avenue at 11:30 p.m. in a Ford pickup when he ran a stop sign. 

He struck a red sedan, occupied by a male driver, before hitting a CTA bus stop in the 6100 block of South Racine Avenue. 

The 22-year-old driver was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. 

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.