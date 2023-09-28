Expand / Collapse search

Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree on North Side

Published 
Pulaski Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday night following a single-car crash in Pulaski Park.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of North Lincoln Avenue for reports of a crash just after 7 p.m. 

The victim was traveling in her vehicle when she crashed into a tree. It remains unclear what may have caused the accident. 

She was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. 

The Major Accident Investigation Unit assisting Chicago police. 