Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree on North Side
CHICAGO - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday night following a single-car crash in Pulaski Park.
Officers responded to the 6100 block of North Lincoln Avenue for reports of a crash just after 7 p.m.
The victim was traveling in her vehicle when she crashed into a tree. It remains unclear what may have caused the accident.
She was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
The Major Accident Investigation Unit assisting Chicago police.