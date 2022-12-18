Driver killed, 3 more hurt in West Side car crash

A driver was killed, and three adult passengers were listed in serious condition following a crash on Chicago's West Side early Sunday.

Police say officers responded to a crash in South Austin around 2:38 a.m. and found an unoccupied green sedan and a silver sedan with four occupants.

The crash happened in the 5000 block of West Lake Street. Police say the green sedan has minor damage to the front of the car and it appeared to be previously occupied before the incident.

The female driver of the second vehicle was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced. The passengers of the silver sedan were taken to Mt. Sinai as well where they are in serious condition. Their injuries are unknown.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area Four Detectives are investigating.