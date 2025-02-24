Driver killed, child hurt in Kankakee County single-car crash, police say

The driver of a car was killed and a child was hurt after a single-car crash in Kankakee County last Friday.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 600 block of West Goodwin Street, just west of Central Avenue, in Bradley, according to police.

Fatal crash

What we know:

Bradley police were called to the scene for the crash on Friday.

They found the car which had collided head-on with a tree on the north side of the street.

The driver and a child passenger were both taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee for injuries they sustained from the crash.

The driver was then airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The child passenger was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. The child’s condition was stabilized.

Then on Saturday, Bradley police were informed the driver had died.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the crash.

It was unclear what exactly led to the crash.

Police did not identify the driver.