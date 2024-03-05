Driver killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County: police

A driver was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County, Indiana Monday night.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 about five miles east of Chesterton at 7:19 p.m.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a semi-truck in the right lane and a heavily damaged 2015 Toyota Rav4 in the ditch off the right shoulder.

The driver of the SUV was unresponsive and pinned in the vehicle. Paramedics were unable to revive the driver and the Porter County Coroner was called.

Police say the SUV was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed in the far left lane and changed lanes to the far right.

The semi had been parked on the right shoulder and was attempting to merge back into the right lane when the SUV rear-ended the trailer.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction responded to the scene and is assisting in the investigation.

The driver of the semi was not injured.