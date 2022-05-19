Driver killed in fiery crash on I-80

A driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday night near Lake Station, Indiana.

A Chevrolet was not moving in the middle of I-80 around 11 p.m. near the Ripley Street exit when it was struck by a semi tractor-trailer, Indiana State Police said.

The crash caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed by flames, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Coroner has not released the identity of the driver.

The driver of the semi walked away with no reported injuries.

It was not immediately clear why the Chevrolet was stationary on I-80.