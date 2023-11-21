Driver killed in head-on crash in Orland Park

A driver is dead after a head-on crash in Orland Park Monday night.

At about 11:06 p.m., Orland Park police responded to a call of a vehicle crash on Southwest Highway just north of Will-Cook Road.

When officers arrived, they determined that a Toyota Sienna was traveling southwest on Southwest Highway when it crashed head-on with an Oldsmobile Bravada, which was traveling northeast on Southwest Highway.

The driver of the Sienna was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the Bravada and passengers from the Sienna were also transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased driver has not yet been released.

The crash is currently under investigation.