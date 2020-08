A person was killed in a crash Monday on I-290 in the western suburbs.

A 55-year-old man was westbound in a semitrailer about 6:54 a.m. on I-290 near North Avenue when he crashed into the back of a blue Buick, Illinois State Police said.

The driver of the Buick died from their injuries, state police said.

All lanes on I-290 were closed for the investigation but reopened at 12:01 p.m., state police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.