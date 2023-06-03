Driver loses control of pickup truck, crashes into NW Side apartment complex

A driver lost control of a pickup truck and struck an apartment building in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Friday night.

The male driver was traveling northbound in the 4500 block of Kedzie Avenue when he lost control of the truck and crashed into an apartment complex.

The driver and a female passenger were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

No one else was hurt.

It is not clear if any citations were issued.