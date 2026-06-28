Driver seriously injured after high-speed crash in Joliet: police

The Brief A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a high-speed crash in Joliet early Sunday morning following an attempted traffic stop. Police say the driver fled, ran a red light at Black Road and Larkin Avenue, and crashed into a Chevrolet before striking a utility pole and overturning. Three people in the Chevrolet suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.



A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Joliet early Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 1:29 a.m., a police officer allegedly saw a Cadillac CTS traveling south on Raynor Avenue without its headlights or taillights. When the car turned onto Black Road, the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the driver refused to stop and accelerated away from the officer, driving recklessly. The officer ended the pursuit at Black Road and Midland Avenue.

According to police and witnesses, the Cadillac continued at a high speed and disregarded a red traffic light at Black Road and Larkin Avenue. When the car entered the intersection, it crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 23-year-old man, who was traveling north on Larkin Avenue on a green light.

The crash caused the Cadillac to strike a utility pole and overturn in a nearby grassy area, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 21-year-old man, was extricated from the car and transported to St. Joseph Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was flown to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment.

The Chevrolet driver and two adult male passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

What you can do:

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with video footage or information about the crash should contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.