Driver seriously wounded in shooting on Eisenhower Expressway near Des Plaines Avenue

A driver was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway near Des Plaines Avenue Monday night and was chased by police for two miles before crashing in North Riverside.

Troopers responded to calls of a shooting in the eastbound lanes around 8:20 p.m., Illinois State Police said.

Officers pursued the victim’s vehicle south on Desplaines for about two miles before the vehicle crashed near Bar-Tini Lounge in the 2400 block of Desplaines Avenue in North Riverside, Forest Park Police Chief Kenneth Gross said.

The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, state police said. No one else was injured.

State police released no other details of the incident.