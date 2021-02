A man was shot Saturday in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was driving about 11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Perry Avenue when he got into an argument with someone in a gray four-door sedan, Chicago police said.

A male got out of the sedan and opened fire, striking the 24-year-old in the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area Two detectives are investigating.