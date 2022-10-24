Driver shot, critically wounded in Little Village

A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was driving westbound around 12:51 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 26th Street when someone in a red sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Roughly a half hour later, a man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting that took place a mile-and-a-half away in the 3200 block of West 30th Street.

No one is in custody in either shooting as Area Four detectives investigate.