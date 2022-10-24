4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village drive-by

A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The group was standing next to a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting, according to Chicago police.

A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times across the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 29-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was listed in fair condition.

The last victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the back and refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.