Driver shot in the head in East Garfield Park

A man was shot in the head early Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 47-year-old was inside a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. when a blue sedan pulled alongside him and someone started shooting in the 3600 block of West Lake Street, according to police.

He was shot in the head and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.