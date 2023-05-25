Driver shot in Woodlawn

A man was shot while driving early Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 21-year-old was driving northbound around 2:45 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Vernon Avenue when gunfire broke out and he saw a male running from the scene, police said.

The driver was shot in the hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.