Driver shot while picking up passengers in Humboldt Park

A ride-share driver was shot while picking up passengers in Humboldt Park Wednesday night.

Police say the 32-year-old man was working for a ride-sharing company picking up customers around 10:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Avers Avenue when he was shot.

The victim didn't see where the shots came from. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the elbow.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.