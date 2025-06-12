Driver sought in Chicago hit-and-run

article

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Police said the driver of a silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu fled west on 79th Street after the crash. Investigators are asking the public for tips as they search for the driver.



Chicago police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street, according to police.

A pedestrian was on the crosswalk of 79th Street when they were struck by a 2019 silver Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois license plate DH27880.

After hitting the pedestrian, the car fled westbound on 79th Street toward Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said the vehicle had several tinted windows and possible damage to the front left side of the vehicle/windshield.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on the injuries or status of the pedestrian.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #JJ290961.